Eagles release 2021 baseball schedule

University of Southern Indiana Baseball is set to throw out the first pitch of 2021 February 26 when Lake Erie College visits the USI Baseball Field. The Screaming Eagles also start the season in the national spotlight after receiving votes for the Collegiate Baseball Division II Top 40 preseason poll.
The Eagles have been ranked or received votes for the national preseason poll each of the last 14 years, getting the top spot in 2011 and 2015 after winning the 2010 and 2014 national championships.
USI throws out the first pitch in two months when it hosts a three-game series with Lake Erie February 26-28 at the USI Baseball Field. The three-game series starts a 40-game COVID-19 shortened schedule that includes a 32-game Great Lakes Valley Conference slate.
The non-conference schedule also is highlighted by a three-game road trip to Trevecca Nazarene University (March 5-6); a home-and-home series with Kentucky Wesleyan College (April 9 and 13); and a single game at home versus Oakland City University (April 28).
The 32-game 2021 Great Lakes Valley Conference schedule starts March 12-14 when USI visits the University of Illinois Springfield for a four-game series. USI begins the home portion of the league schedule March 19-21 when preseason 37th-ranked Quincy University visits the USI Baseball Field.
The conference home campaign, in addition to four-game sets with Quincy, includes the University of Missouri-St. Louis (April 2-4); Lewis University (April 16-18); and the University of Indianapolis (April 30-May 2). The Eagles are on the road in the GLVC against Maryville University (March 26-28); McKendree University (April 9-11); and preseason 7th-ranked Lindenwood University (April 23-25).
The GLVC Tournament is May 13-16 and will be played at the Lou Brock Sports Complex in St. Louis, Missouri.
The NCAA Division II Tournament has changed this season to include a super-regional format. The Midwest Regional is May 20-22, followed by the Midwest Super-Regional May 28-29. The NCAA II Championship Series is June 5-12 in Cary, North Carolina.
The Eagles begin their 15th season under the direction of Head Coach Tracy Archuleta, who has a 483-265 (.646) record at USI and is the all-time winningest coach in the history of the program. USI was 6-8 in 2020 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.
