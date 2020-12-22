Dubois Co. nursing home residents get Christmas gifts thanks to ‘No Senior Left Behind’

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Dubois County resident is making sure no senior is left behind this holiday season.
Amanda Kalb started the “No Senior Left Behind” program as a way to make sure all residents in nursing homes get a gift for Christmas.
With the help of community donors, she was able to raise enough money for all 520 nursing home residents in Dubois County.
Kalb made the deliveries Tuesday morning.
“Maybe that would make them smile a little bit. They where not expecting it. They where already waking up kind of down. This would give them some hope and close out 2020 on a positive note.
Kalb has plans to continue the program.
She is hoping to expand into more nursing homes in different counties next year.
