City of Evansville planting trees during holiday season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Evansville is celebrating the holiday season by planting 212 trees in public spaces.
City officials say the plantings are to thank the combined efforts of the city and its Department of Urban Forestry, the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District, CenterPoint Energy and other private donations.
They say among the private donations are 14 trees designated for planting in Garvin Park, a gift of Evansville resident Chester Rycroft.
The balance of the 37 new trees for Garvin Park is being funded by the Solid Waste District.
City officials say the Solid Waste District is donating another 48 trees for planting in Burdette Park.
