Breakdown of COVID-19 relief bill

(WFIE) - The House and Senate both passed a nearly $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.
That also includes another round of stimulus checks and an extension of unemployment benefits for Americans.
The bill will now go to President Trump for his signature.
The relief will help families all over the country who continue to struggle financially in this pandemic.
The newly reached agreement includes stimulus checks of up to $600 per person for individuals and $1,200 for married couples.
People who made up to $75,000 in 2019 will receive $600. Married couples who earned up to $150,000 will receive $1,200 with an additional $600 for each dependent under 18 living in the same household.
It also extends unemployment insurance and federal unemployment insurance to $300 per week.
Based on your taxes filed in 2019, the total you will get is based on your “adjusted gross income,” which can be found on line 8B on Form 1040 on a 2019 return.
You can expect to see this money even quicker than the last stimulus checks that went out.
This is because the government already has your information in place from the last round of stimulus checks.
However, just like last time, if the government doesn’t have your bank account information, you will get a paper check, which could take longer.
Otherwise, you’ll see direct payments go into your bank account.
Just like last time, there is nothing you need to do to get the relief checks, as long as you’ve filed a tax return in recent years, are on Social Security or a disability beneficiary, or are a disabled veteran.
