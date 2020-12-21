UE men’s basketball prepping to host Belmont on Mon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville men’s basketball team will soon be back in action as the Purple Aces host Belmont on Monday night.
The Bruins (2-0) are notoriously tough, earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament in the past two seasons.
Evansville (2-3) enters Monday’s matchup riding a two-game winning streak with victories against Eastern Illinois and Southeast Missouri State.
UE guards Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton have come up huge the last two games, as they have each scored over 30 points over that span. Both players have also made winning plays during the final moments of those two games.
The Purple Aces hope they can keep their good vibes going as they now head into the team’s final non-conference test of the season.
“I think they’re becoming more comfortable with playing to each other’s strengths, and then I think defensively we’re growing as far as recognizing the situation, and then applying the proper technique and proper concepts,” Aces head basketball coach Todd Lickliter said. “I’m really, really pleased with our effort. They’ll test you defensively. They’re very poised, they shoot it very quick. They’re extremely capable beyond (the three-point line), but then they mix that in and get to the foul line, and then they’ve got that really good low post presence.”
Evansville will host Belmont at the Ford Center on Monday at 6 p.m.
