Ronald McDonald House gets festive for families during the holidays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers at the Ronald McDonald House at Deaconess Gateway Hospital are going out of their way to make sure families feel at home this holiday season.
New holiday traditions this year allow families who have hospitalized children to feel more comfortable as Christmas approaches.
They say they’ve expanded their Christmas decorations throughout the house and are providing families with some online activities - like a virtual visit with Santa Claus, and tablets to connect with families at home for virtual holiday celebrations.
Families can also participate in the Elf Factory where families can pick from a large variety of toys to give to their children that were donated by 911 Gives Hope.
Families staying at the Ronald McDonald House say these extra steps have made a difficult moment in their lives much easier.
“They’ve been really, really helpful and amazing. We live an hour away, so it’s kind of hard for us to travel back and forth,” stated Cynthia Cain. “And I was recently doing chemo, so I’m not allowed to drive. So staying here was a big blessing. I can go and see little man any time I want to.”
Each child at the house can make a list for Santa, and a volunteer will pick out the gift and wrap it specifically for that child.
