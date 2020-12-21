RN talks caring for COVID positive mothers in postpartum unit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Health care workers go above and beyond for us every day, including those in the maternity department, caring for COVID-positive mothers.
For Peyton Burnes, one year is all she had as a nurse before the coronavirus hit the United States.
”So, kind of, to look back at what that was like and to where we are now, it is different to see the protocols we have in place,” Peyton Burnes, said a Registered Nurse at Ascension St. Vincent.
As a registered nurse in the postpartum unit at Ascension St. Vincent, Burnes helps COVID positive mothers with their newborns.
”Whenever we get those COVID moms that are COVID positive, I think they’re very scared, and us trying to just ease their mind,” Burnes said.
Just like most departments, policies have changed. Burnes says that’s another difficult part to explain to the family.
”The biggest struggle with this is still providing that one on one care; that experience for these parents,” shared Burnes. “Because a lot of times these new parents, they may come in and not know how to change a diaper or hold baby; it’s their first time. Just giving them that experience and just that over the top care where we teach them everything they need to know, and they feel confident to go home with their baby.”
But Burnes says through it all, there’s one message that she’d like expecting mothers who may be nervous to know.
”The biggest thing I feel like we focus on is just still providing that education through all of this and giving that reassurance and letting them know, ‘hey we’re here for you. We’re by your side through all this,’ shared Burnes. “When you’re scared, anxious, we’re just going to help you.”
Peyton says Ascension has specific protocols in place that allow both mom and baby to stay in a private room together.
As for testing the babies, they have a protocol in place that tests babies whose mothers are COVID positive at 48 hours with parental consent.
