Watch: Gov. Beshear discussing COVID-19 vaccine at KY’s long-term care facilities

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Monday the Green River District Health Department reported 90 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
They say 33 are in in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 35 in Henderson County, four in McLean County, one in Ohio County, 12 in Union County, and four in Webster County.
There have been 11,420 total reported COVID-19 cases and 203 deaths in the district
Hopkins County reports 2,372 total cases and 86 total deaths. That’s two additional deaths since the last update.
Gov. Beshear will discuss the COVID-19 vaccine at Kentucky’s long-term care facilities.
You can watch that here at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
He’ll also hold his normal COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m., which you can also watch here.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 5,015 cases, 76 deaths, 3,641 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,791 cases, 33 deaths, 1,559 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 2,372 cases, 86 deaths, 1,545 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,383 cases, 27 deaths, 1,064 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,629 cases, 47 deaths, 1,974 recovered
- Webster Co. - 664 cases, 11 deaths, 513 recovered
- McLean Co. - 495 cases, 21 deaths, 375 recovered
- Union Co. - 859 cases, 9 deaths, 691 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 375 cases, 12 deaths, 283 recovered
