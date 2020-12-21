Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff | December 21, 2020 at 5:07 AM CST - Updated December 21 at 5:07 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shots rang out in the parking lot of an Evansville sports bar.

One man ended up at the hospital.

Plus congressional leaders have hashed out a massive, year-end catchall bill that combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion spending bill, but there’s more work to be done.

Also, more Americans will roll up their sleeves for a second coronavirus vaccine.

The first shots of the Moderna vaccine will be given today, and President-elect Joe Biden also lining up to get his shot today.

There are just a handful of days until Christmas. The Fantasy of Lights will get you into the holiday spirit.

They’re getting some extra traffic this year, all for a good cause.

