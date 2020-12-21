Mild start, bitter cold finish to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clear skies will allow great viewing of the Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter low on the southwest horizon just after sunset at 4:30. Tuesday will be sunny and mild with highs in the lower 50s. A cold front will bring scattered rain showers on Wednesday that may mix with or change to snow late Wednesday night and early Thursday. No accumulation expected. Temperatures will plummet for the end of the week. Christmas Eve’s high will only reach 36. Christmas morning will bring lows in the teens and highs in the upper 20s.