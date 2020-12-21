Madisonville leaders vote 4-2 to allow package alcohol sales on Sunday

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - Madisonville city leaders voting to allow package alcohol sales on Sunday.
The vote will expand the hours restaurants and service clubs can serve those drinks as well.
The vote was not unanimous. It was 4-2. So, it does carry.
This allows liquor stores to be open from noon until midnight on Sunday.
For restaurants or service clubs, they’ll pick up three extra hours on Sunday. Instead of 1 to 10 p.m., they’ll also be allowed from noon to midnight.
A separate ordinance considered would’ve increased a fee for alcohol beverage licenses from 4% to 5%.
That vote was 3-3. Therefore, it is dropped.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.