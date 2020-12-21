Lady Aces Basketball off to best start since 2012 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With a 3-1 record, the Evansville women’s basketball team is off to its best start since the 2012 season.
The Lady Aces have beaten Purdue-Fort Wayne, Oakland City, and Miami (Ohio) this month, and the purple pack has been doing it with defense lately, holding those last three opponents to 60 points or less.
Offensively, sophomore Abby Feit is leading the way with over 20 points per game, which is second-best in the Missouri Valley Conference. UE head coach Matt Ruffing says his team’s happy, but not satisfied.
“We’re a group that we’re trying to change the perception of this program and the way people view us,” Ruffing said. “When you’re learning how to win and you get that first win, you get that feeling. It’s like how do we get this feeling, we want this feeling again. What you can see right now is the consistency. We got some time off here. We’re going to do some individual work and continue to get ourselves better. Our coaches will coach them up.”
Evansville will return to the court on December 29 for a home contest against Bellarmine.
