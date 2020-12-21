Kentucky long-term care residents receive vaccinations

Ky. (WFIE) - A historic day in the Bluegrass State as long-term care facilities began vaccinations.
Within the next two weeks, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s team says all long-term care facilities should be notified regarding when they’ll receive their shipment of vaccines.
“Today we celebrate another great and hopeful day in our battle against COVID-19,” said Beshear.
After a grueling nine months, Kentucky long-term care residents can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel as they receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
“These vaccinations have the real potential to deal the coronavirus a significant blow and to lessen the loss that we have all lived through here in the CommonWealth,” stated Beshear. “And to do so in just a couple of months.”
CVS Health says they started administering vaccines to more than 40,000 long-term care facilities this week. Kentucky facilities are included in that. Beshear says booster doses will come in about three weeks.
“If an entire facility is vaccinated, our hope, and again we’re working through this, will be able to allow for more visitation. It doesn’t mean everything all at once,” explained Beshear.
Beshear says in order for visitation restrictions to loosen, an entire facility must be vaccinated and received both doses. Plus, Beshar says they will look at a long-term care facility’s community spread.
“When more Kentuckians are vaccinated, we can visit our loved ones more often,” said Beshear.
Beshear has set a March 1st goal for delivering the vaccine to all long-term care facilities. If that happens, Christmas could be the last holiday residents spend alone.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.