ISP: Child in speeding car with pot and stolen gun; dad arrested

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they pulled over a car for speeding around 11:20 p.m. Saturday on the Fulda Shortcut just south of SR 62 in Spencer County.
They say the driver was going 55 MPH in a 35 MPH speed zone and went left of center several times.
Troopers say the driver was 25-year-old Blake Merter, and his passenger was his five-year-old daughter.
They say a K9 detected an illegal substance in the car, and a gun, marijuana, an a glass pipe were found in the car.
Troopers say the gun had been stolen in Louisville.
The child was released to a family member.
Blake’s charges include theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
