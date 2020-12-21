ISP: Child in speeding car with pot and stolen gun; dad arrested

Blake Merter (Source: Spencer Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman | December 21, 2020 at 1:11 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 1:11 PM

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they pulled over a car for speeding around 11:20 p.m. Saturday on the Fulda Shortcut just south of SR 62 in Spencer County.

They say the driver was going 55 MPH in a 35 MPH speed zone and went left of center several times.

Troopers say the driver was 25-year-old Blake Merter, and his passenger was his five-year-old daughter.

They say a K9 detected an illegal substance in the car, and a gun, marijuana, an a glass pipe were found in the car.

Troopers say the gun had been stolen in Louisville.

The child was released to a family member.

Blake’s charges include theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

