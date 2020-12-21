Illinois passes 905K total COVID cases

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois now has at least 905,069 total positive COVID-19 cases and 15,299 deaths statewide.
Since our last web report on Friday, that’s an increase of 38,264 cases and 284 deaths.
Since Friday, it shows one new death in White County as well as 59 new cases in White County, 48 new cases in Wayne County, 29 new cases in Wabash County, and seven new cases in Edwards County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,247 cases, 38 deaths
- White County - 1,013 cases, 16 15 deaths
- Wabash County - 953 cases, 9 deaths
- Edwards County - 348 cases, 5 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.