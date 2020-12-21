Hundreds visit Evansville Museum to view the Great Conjuction of Saturn & Jupiter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear skies allowed great viewing of the Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter Monday low on the southwest horizon.
“Kind of hard to see a little bit, but it was really cool to see the rings on Saturn and then the stars kind of colliding into each other,” said Evansville resident Kyra Champion.
Hundreds visited the Evansville Museum to get a look at the planets that haven’t been this close in over 800 years.
It will be another 20 years before the two planets get this close again.
