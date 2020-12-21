‘The Giving Wall’ in Newburgh closing because people are wiping it clean

'The Giving Wall' in Newburgh (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | December 21, 2020 at 12:16 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 12:16 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The organizer of The Giving Wall in Newburgh says it’s closing down.

She says a few people have ruined it for everyone by taking everything and leaving nothing for others.

She says she saw one family take nearly everything Sunday, and someone else was waiting for her to restock it.

A little while later, it was cleared again.

Janet Richard started the wall as a way to help others.

[Previous: Woman creates ‘Giving Wall’ outside Newburgh home]

If you’ve already bought items to donate The Giving Wall, they will still be accepted and given to those in need.

