Families pick up free meals in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds of Warrick County families lined up for free food kits to get students through the holidays.
Warrick County school lunch staff hosted a virtual meal pick up this afternoon.
The event was open to all students K-12 in Warrick County schools, part of the USDA’s Free Lunch program.
The school district had ten sites open Monday, but Castle High School was the largest with more than 1,000 virtual meals to give away. Each one has seven days of breakfast and lunches for one student.
All families had to do was sign up by Sunday night.
“It’s wonderful to be able to help the community and to give this to them during this hard time,” stated cafeteria worker Cindy Geibel.
There’s another virtual meal giveaway day planned for December 28.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.