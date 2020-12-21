Dubois County sits in ‘red’ ahead of upcoming holidays

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - State health officials in Indiana report nearly 4,000 new positive COVID-19 cases Monday.
Dubois County is back in the ‘red’ on the state’s coronavirus metrics map.
This means the county is seeing more than 200 new positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a 7-day positivity rate of more than 15%.
On Monday, 72 new positive cases and one new COVID-related death were reported in Dubois County.
This comes as an article from the New York Times ranks Jasper fifth in the nation for new coronavirus cases, in relation to its population.
“My reaction is that it’s troubling,” says County Commissioner Chad Blessinger. “I’m concerned. We’re heading towards 40 people who have died in Dubois County from the virus, and that’s 40 too many. We want to do everything we can over the Christmas season, and throughout the beginning of 2021, to make sure we don’t grow those numbers anymore. This is not a category we want to be leaders in.”
Local leaders taking extra steps, in addition to state recommendations, to slow the spread. Jasper’s city hall is closed to the public, and Dubois County employees are now able to work remotely, if possible.
Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide says, however, the family-oriented nature of his small town may be to blame. County leaders say too many small gatherings with family and friends have led to high community spread.
“Be very cautious over this holiday season,” warned Mayor Vonderheide. “Enjoy it, but be around for the next holidays.”
This week, Mayor Vonderheide is taking those suggestions to heart. He is currently in quarantine after being named a close contact. He says he currently has no symptoms and will retest mid-week.
County and city leaders looking to the new year as new hope for the community.
“I would love for everybody to have a normal 4th of July,” shared Blessinger. “That is six or seven months away, but by taking the right actions, taking the vaccine, and following medical advice, we can get there together.”
Blessinger says there was a four-hour commissioners meeting Monday morning where officials announced rapid testing for symptomatic residents on Dubois County. This testing will get results back to patients in about 15 minutes, rather than days later.
Officials hope will cut down on the number of close contacts.
Shawn Werner with the Dubois County Health Department says officials also plan to soon release holiday recommendations for families.
