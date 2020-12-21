Casey transfers to USI Men’s Basketball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball and Head Coach Stan Gouard announced the transfer of six-foot-nine freshman center K’suan Casey from the University of Tennessee-Martin. Casey will be eligible to join the Screaming Eagles, pending the completion of the NCAA transfer process.
“K’suan brings values that we believe in as a program,” said Gouard. “He adds size and toughness to the roster and we are thrilled to have him.
“K’suan is all about team success and has worked extremely hard on his body that will allow him to have success in our up-tempo style of play,” continued Gouard. “He is a winner and we are so excited to officially welcome him to the Screaming Eagles family.”
Prior to attending and practicing with UT-Martin in the fall semester, Casey was a 2020 Kentucky All-State honoree and a two-time Kentucky All-Star (2019 and 2020) at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School (Madisonville, Kentucky). He averaged 18.5 points in 2019-20 and led the Maroons to a 31-3 mark.
The incoming freshman center finished his career at North Hopkins with 1,897 career points – ranking second behind University of Kentucky great and current Saint Louis University Head Coach Travis Ford – and 1,213 career rebounds. He also helped lead the Maroons to 97 victories during his high school career.
The Screaming Eagles are slated to return to action in the New Year when they visit Truman State University January 3 and Quincy University January 5. USI is 2-1 this season, winning their last two games.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.