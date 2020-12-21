Busy year for Fantasy of Lights

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - COVID has impacted almost every aspect of our lives, and non-profits are feeling that impact.
One local charity may actually be benefiting from the restrictions.
Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights in Evansville has become a popular spot during this pandemic.
Easterseals put on the drive through Christmas light show every year, and this is their 27th year.
They tell us it’s been more popular than ever due to people feeling safe and being able to stay in their cars to support a good cause.
Because all of the lights and time to put this together is donated, Easterseals Rehabilitation Center directly benefits from all ticket sales.
This year, they say they are already seeing that impact.
”Compared to last year, so far we are at about 8,600 vehicles that have come through the park already. Last year our total at the end of the event was 11,400,” said Easterseals Marketing Director Pam Kirk.
Easterseals expects to exceed last year’s goal as they have more than a week left to go.
They say families are really appreciating all the support they are receiving, as the pandemic has made it difficult for them to get to therapy appointments.
Easterseals is also providing touchless ticketing.
