Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mainly clear this morning with lows near freezing. Sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps ascend into the lower 50s. Tonight, mostly clear with lows dipping in the lower 30s.
Tuesday, sunny and less breezy as high temps ease into the upper 40s.
Wednesday, mostly cloudy and breezy with even chances for rain during the afternoon. High temps will remain above normal in the mid-50s. Wednesday night through early Thursday, rain will change briefly to snow…little to no snow accumulation. However, temps will drop to near freezing during the day Thursday. Christmas Evening, temps will cascade into the upper teens/lower 20s.
Dry weather can be expected Christmas Day/Friday. Mostly sunny and cold as high temps only climb into the upper 20s…coldest high temps since last winter.
