Abby Feit named MVC Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After a tremendous week on the court, University of Evansville women’s basketball sophomore Abby Feit has been named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week, it was announced in a release by the conference office.
Helping lead Evansville to its best start in more than a decade, Feit posted a pair of impressive performances last week. Against Oakland City on Wednesday, Feit became the first player in NCAA DI to produce a game with 28 points (a career high), 14 rebounds, six steals and four blocks, tallying her second double-double of the season in the 84-52 win.
On Saturday in a 66-60 win over Miami (Ohio), Feit again reached the 20-point mark, scoring a game-high 24 points, while adding eight rebounds and four steals. On the season, Feit leads The Valley in rebounds per game (9.5) and steals per game (3.3), sits tied for first in blocks (2.3), second in points per game (20.5) and three-point percentage (60.0%), and third in field-goal percentage (59.6%).
The Player of the Week honor is the first of Feit’s career and the second weekly honor for the Normal, Ill. native after earning MVC Newcomer of the Week following her collegiate debut last season.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.