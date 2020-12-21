Abby Feit named MVC Player of the Week

On Saturday in a 66-60 win over Miami (Ohio), Feit again reached the 20-point mark, scoring a game-high 24 points, while adding eight rebounds and four steals. On the season, Feit leads The Valley in rebounds per game (9.5) and steals per game (3.3), sits tied for first in blocks (2.3), second in points per game (20.5) and three-point percentage (60.0%), and third in field-goal percentage (59.6%).