Warmer than average start to the week, rain/snow mix possible Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our skies are clear this evening, but clouds will gradually build in overnight as a weak frontal system approaches our region. Temperatures topped out in the upper 40s to around 50° this afternoon, but we will fall back through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning.
Monday will start out partly to mostly cloudy. We could even see a few isolated showers Monday morning, mainly north of I-64, but most of us will stay dry. The clouds and any rain we do see will clear by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s under that increasing sunshine.
Our skies will remain mostly clear Monday night and throughout the day on Tuesday, but slightly cooler air will move in from the northwest. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 30s Monday night into Tuesday morning and will top out in the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon.
Our wind direction will shift again Tuesday night into Wednesday, this time bringing warmer air up from the south. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s Wednesday morning, and afternoon highs will be in the mid 50s that afternoon.
Rain will also return Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day on Wednesday, but it looks like our best chance of rain will be during the afternoon and evening hours.
Those showers will continue through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, but that rain will probably change over to light snow or rain/snow mix as temperatures drop into the 30s. I cannot completely rule out the possibility of some minor snow accumulation, but right now it seems unlikely.
Christmas Eve will be one of those days where we hit our high in the morning and temperatures slowly fall throughout the day due to the passage of that same cold front bringing us the rain and snow chances. We will probably start the day in the mid to upper 30s, but we could be dropping back into the upper 20s to low 30s by Thursday afternoon.
That cold weather will continue into Christmas Day. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper teens Thursday night into Friday morning, so Santa better bundle up! Christmas will be mostly sunny, but our temperatures will only make it into the upper 20s to low 30s.
We will slowly warm back into the 40s by the weekend, but another round of scattered showers will be possible on Sunday.
