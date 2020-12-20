KY Gov. Beshear hails authorization of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,765 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 242,321 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 8.73% statewide.
As of Sunday, 2,397 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
The Governor praised the authorization of the Moderna vaccine on Sunday. He says the second coronavirus vaccine will soon be administered throughout the state.
“There’s good news today - we got the final authorization necessary for the Moderna vaccine,” Gov. Beshear said. “That is being shipped all around the United States. We hope on Monday or Tuesday at the latest we will be giving that vaccine, especially to hospital workers all across this commonwealth.”
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 19 additional cases and two new coornavirus-related deaths on Sunday.
This brings the countywide number to 1,791 total cases and 33 deaths. Out of these reported cases, 1,559 residents have fully recovered.
Muhlenberg County now has 199 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 4,982 cases, 76 deaths, 3,641 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,791 cases, 33 deaths, 1,559 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 2,333 cases, 84 deaths, 1,504 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,382 cases, 27 deaths, 1,064 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,594 cases, 47 deaths, 1,974 recovered
- Webster Co. - 660 cases, 11 deaths, 513 recovered
- McLean Co. - 491 cases, 21 deaths, 375 recovered
- Union Co. - 847 cases, 9 deaths, 691 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 374 cases, 12 deaths, 282 recovered
