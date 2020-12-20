ISDH reports 5 new local deaths; 226 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports 6,558 new coronavirus cases along with 53 deaths Sunday.
The total in the Hoosier state sits at 464,354 confirmed cases and 7,070 total deaths.
The state map shows four new COVID-19 related deaths in Vanderburgh County and one in Dubois County.
According to the state map, there are 226 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 69 in Warrick County, 56 in Dubois County, 42 in Gibson County, 26 in Spencer County, 25 in Posey County, 23 in Pike County and 12 in Perry County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 13,768 cases, 181 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 3,929 cases, 37 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 4,621 cases, 85 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,082 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,661 cases, 26 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,765 cases, 49 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,270 cases, 10 deaths
- Pike Co. - 809 cases, 23 deaths
