Indiana Football to Face Ole Miss, in Outback Bowl

“It is a tremendous honor to play in the 35th Outback Bowl against a great opponent in Ole Miss,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “Our players, coaching staff, medical staff and everyone associated with our team worked hard to navigate through this difficult season, and I am so happy everyone is getting rewarded for their efforts. Making our second-straight January bowl game shows where we are at as a program, and we are not done yet. We look forward to one more opportunity to represent Hoosier Nation! LEO.”