Indiana Football to Face Ole Miss, in Outback Bowl

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana (6-1, 6-1 B1G East) will meet Ole Miss (4-5, 4-5 SEC West) in the 35th Outback Bowl, it was announced on Sunday afternoon. The game will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
“It is a tremendous honor to play in the 35th Outback Bowl against a great opponent in Ole Miss,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “Our players, coaching staff, medical staff and everyone associated with our team worked hard to navigate through this difficult season, and I am so happy everyone is getting rewarded for their efforts. Making our second-straight January bowl game shows where we are at as a program, and we are not done yet. We look forward to one more opportunity to represent Hoosier Nation! LEO.”
The Hoosiers will be making their 13th bowl appearance, their four in sixth seasons, and their second in the state of Florida. IU faced Tennessee in the 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.
This marks Indiana’s fifth bowl game against an SEC opponent: 1988 Peach Bowl (27-22 loss to Tennessee on Jan. 2), 1988 Liberty Bowl (34-10 win over South Carolina on Dec. 28), 1990 Peach Bowl (27-23 loss to Auburn on Dec. 30, 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (23-22 loss to Tennessee on Jan. 2).
This will be the first meeting between the Hoosiers and the Rebels. IU holds a 27-22-1 (.550) all-time record against SEC opponents.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.