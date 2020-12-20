Free meal pickup begins for students in Warrick County on Mon.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Students with the Warrick County School Corporation are eligible for free breakfast and lunch this week.
Those who signed up will receive one week’s worth of breakfast and lunch meals. Pickup is available at 10 different locations.
These pickups will begin on Monday and continue on December 28.
Sign-ups are currently closed, but if anyone would like to be put on a waiting list, please contact the following email address: jhettenbach@warrick.k12.in.us
School officials ask people to include the following details in the email:
- Student(s) Name
- ID Number
- Days of Meal Pick Up being requested (December 21 and/or December 28)
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.