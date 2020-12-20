EPD: 1 person shot during fight at Rick’s Sports Bar parking lot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a shots fired run is happening on South Green River Road.
Dispatch officials say the Evansville Police Department is currently on scene at Rick’s Sports Bar in Evansville.
Officials say they originally received the call for someone possibly getting shot around 9:57 p.m.
Police tells 14 News that one person was shot in a bar fight.
EPD officials say the gunshot victim is being treated at a nearby emergency room.
