EPD: 1 person shot during fight at Rick’s Sports Bar parking lot

Dispatch: Shots fired on South Green River Rd.

Dispatch: Shots fired at Rick’s Sports Bar on South Green River Rd.
By 14 News Staff | December 20, 2020 at 10:16 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 10:58 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a shots fired run is happening on South Green River Road.

Dispatch officials say the Evansville Police Department is currently on scene at Rick’s Sports Bar in Evansville.

Officials say they originally received the call for someone possibly getting shot around 9:57 p.m.

Police tells 14 News that one person was shot in a bar fight.

EPD officials say the gunshot victim is being treated at a nearby emergency room.

We have a crew on scene

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.