Deputies find 110 grams of synthetic cannabinoids during traffic stop, man arrested

Deputies find 110 grams of synthetic cannabinoids during traffic stop, man arrested
By Makayla Neukam | December 20, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST - Updated December 20 at 10:17 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is booked in jail after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

According to court documents, deputies observed a vehicle turn onto S Kentucky Avenue from Seale Avenue without using a turn signal. After deputies ran the license plate, documents state they found the driver had a driver’s license status of suspended prior.

Deputies say they stopped the vehicle at the Circle K near Washington Ave and US 41.

Officials say 53-year-old Tyrone Williams was placed into custody for driving on a suspended license.

Court documents show authorities found a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance inside a Rally’s bag during an inventory of the vehicle.

Authorities say the substance tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids and had a field weight of 110 grams.

During the inventory, deputies also say they found several clear plastic bags inside the driver’s side door. Deputies say they later found $408 on Williams and a black cellphone.

Williams is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges. His picture is not shown on the jail website.

  • Dealing a schedule II substance
  • Possession of a synthetic drug
  • Driving with a license suspended - prior
  • Failure to signal

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.