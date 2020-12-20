Deputies find 110 grams of synthetic cannabinoids during traffic stop, man arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is booked in jail after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.
According to court documents, deputies observed a vehicle turn onto S Kentucky Avenue from Seale Avenue without using a turn signal. After deputies ran the license plate, documents state they found the driver had a driver’s license status of suspended prior.
Deputies say they stopped the vehicle at the Circle K near Washington Ave and US 41.
Officials say 53-year-old Tyrone Williams was placed into custody for driving on a suspended license.
Court documents show authorities found a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance inside a Rally’s bag during an inventory of the vehicle.
Authorities say the substance tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids and had a field weight of 110 grams.
During the inventory, deputies also say they found several clear plastic bags inside the driver’s side door. Deputies say they later found $408 on Williams and a black cellphone.
Williams is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges. His picture is not shown on the jail website.
- Dealing a schedule II substance
- Possession of a synthetic drug
- Driving with a license suspended - prior
- Failure to signal
