Aces make it three-straight with win over Miami (Ohio)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team secured its third-straight victory in a 66-60 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday afternoon inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.
For the third game in-a-row, sophomore Abby Feit paced Evansville with more than 20 points, scoring a game-high 24 points, while adding eight rebounds, four steals, and an assist. Junior A’Niah Griffin continued her emergence for the Aces, finishing with 16 points and five rebounds in the win. Miami (Ohio) was powered by Katie Davidson, who had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Redhawks.
”We’re trying to change the perception of this program and the way people view us,” said Aces head women’s basketball coach Matt Ruffing. “This win is a really good win for us. Miami (Ohio) is a really talented team. It was a total team effort.”
A dominant effort in the first 30 minutes helped push Evansville to a lead that the Redhawks were unable to claw back from. The Aces out-scored Miami (Ohio) by six in the first quarter, five in the second quarter, and four in the third period to grab a 15-point advantage with 10 minutes to play.
One of the keys to Evansville’s impressive first 30 minutes was its shooting efficiency as the Aces went 5-11 (45.5%) in each quarter, including going 4-6 from beyond the arc in the second quarter to help swell Evansville’s lead.
The final period featured a comeback from the Redhawks, who begin to hit shots from beyond the arc and instituted a press on defense. As the Aces’ lead dipped into single digits with less than four minutes to play, it was again their defense that UE relied on. Despite not recording a field goal in the final 6:19 of the game, Evansville’s defense forced difficult looks for the Redhawks and hit five free throws down the stretch to secure the six-point victory.
On the day, the Aces shot 47.6% (20-42) from the field, its third-straight shooting performance better than 47%, while holding each of their last three opponents to below 34% from the field.
The Aces take a 10-day break before their next contest as Evansville hosts Bellarmine at 3 PM on December 29 inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse for their non-conference finale.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
