Aces make it three-straight with win over Miami (Ohio)

The final period featured a comeback from the Redhawks, who begin to hit shots from beyond the arc and instituted a press on defense. As the Aces’ lead dipped into single digits with less than four minutes to play, it was again their defense that UE relied on. Despite not recording a field goal in the final 6:19 of the game, Evansville’s defense forced difficult looks for the Redhawks and hit five free throws down the stretch to secure the six-point victory.