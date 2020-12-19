Tri-State customers make last-minute holiday purchases before Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday shopping is in full swing.
Parking lots at places like Eastland Mall and Target are filled to the back.
With less than a week until Christmas and pandemic uncertainties still lingering, shoppers still visited their favorite stores to get some last-minute grabs this weekend.
As this year’s holiday season approached, consumers said they planned to spend less overall and pull back on purchases for themselves, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation.
Stores like Target on Evansville’s eastside are taking extra precautions. Store employees did not allow our 14 News crew inside due to the expectedly long wait lines, which could possibly reach full capacity.
One local business in downtown Evansville is seeing the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic this holiday season, but not necessarily in a bad way.
”I believe that people are shopping small business this year, maybe more than ever before because the crowds are less,” Vicky Bohleber, the owner of Posh on Main said. “They can come in and have less people around them, so that would help with COVID.
“I do believe that people are helping us out by staying more local, shopping local,” Bohleber continued. “They know small businesses are hurting right now.”
The store owner also recognized different ways she had to promote her business this season to get customers’ attention.
”Well, I have started an email campaign that the customers who leave me their email addresses, and I will give them first shot at maybe a bargain they can find out about before everyone else, or just making sure they know what’s going on in my store,” Bohleber said.
Retailers also trying to use their digital platforms to nudge customers toward purchases.
Walmart is adding a “Last Minute Deals” page on its website and Bed Bath & Beyond is putting together online collections of items that go together.
Shoppers told 14 News they expected long lines and slower service because of the COVID-19 precautions currently in place, but they were surprisingly happy with the quickness.
