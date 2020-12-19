State map shows 6 new local deaths; 96 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubois Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 4,839 new coronavirus cases along with 73 additional deaths.
The state map shows three additional deaths in Vanderburgh County, two in Posey County and one in Warrick County.
According to the state map, there are 93 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 96 in Dubois County, 34 in Warrick County, 33 in Gibson County, 19 in Posey County, 18 in Spencer County, 14 in Pike County and nine in Perry County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 13,542 cases, 177 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 3,873 cases, 36 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 4,552 cases, 85 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,070 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,661 cases, 26 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,723 cases, 49 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,244 cases, 10 deaths
- Pike Co. - 786 cases, 23 deaths
