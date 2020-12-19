Salvation Army makes final holiday push for Red Kettle Campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Less than a week is left on the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.
The money collected stays local and helps people in the area during Christmas and throughout the year.
14 News caught up with Salvation Army Major Mark Turner on Friday evening. He says they are still short by several thousand dollars, but if someone plans to donate in the near future, their contributions will go twice as far.
“Well, we’re really excited that we have a donor that’s come forward to say they’re going to match all gifts up to $15,000, so for every dollar that’s going to (be donated), it’s going to be matched,” Turner said. “We’re hoping people will be a little more generous knowing the donation will be doubled.”
Bell ringing continues through December 24.
Toy boxes are out until December 23.
Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will be ringing at various community locations on Saturday.
