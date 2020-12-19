Owensboro set to take on Bowling Green for state football crown

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Owensboro High School football program has been going strong since 1895.
During that time period, the Red Devils (12-0) have been to the state finals on seven different occasions and won four state titles. On Saturday, Owensboro will have a chance to win its fifth championship.
Last week, Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin and his group defeated Frederick Douglass in a 28-27 nail-biter to punch their ticket to the Class 5A state championship game.
The Red Devils will face long-time nemesis Bowling Green (9-2) on Saturday. This rivalry dates back to 1932, and only one win separates the two programs in that span of time.
Bowling Green leads 40-39 in the all-time series, so Owensboro has a chance to even up the series in a game that would be undoubtably considered the sweetest victory ever in this rivalry.
“It’s the goal - whenever the season starts, it’s what everyone’s dreaming about and what everyone has their eyes on as a long-term goal for the season, so we’re excited to have reached this point and be able to play in the state championship game,” Fallin said. “To be a real team, guys have to be excited for each other’s success as they are for their own, if not more. We’ve got great senior leadership. They were bought in when they were freshmen and they’ve tried to do everything we’ve asked for the last four years, and they’re great group to be around.”
“It’s a great opportunity, we just have go be prepared,” Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt said. “I feel like we’ve put the work in and we’re ready to go. It’s a special opportunity, sometimes a once in lifetime, so you just got to take it all in and be ready to play.”
Owensboro will take on Bowling Green at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for at 2 p.m.
The winner will raise the Class 5A state championship trophy.
