ISP: 1 person killed after shooting in Gibson Co.

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Gibson County on Saturday.
According to ISP officials, the shooting occurred on the 400 block of South Walnut Street in Oakland City.
ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle says a person of interest is currently being detained and questioned.
This is an ongoing investigation.
