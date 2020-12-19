EPD investigating pair of catalytic converter thefts at two Walmart locations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a pair of catalytic converter thefts.
The first incident happened at the Walmart located on North Burkhardt Road on Friday.
Police say when the victim returned to his vehicle on the south end of the parking lot, he found the catalytic converter cut from his car.
The approximate value of the converter was $1,000.
No suspect information is available at this time in connection to this case.
The other theft occurred at the Walmart location on South Red Bank Road early Saturday morning.
Police say the victim came out to the parking lot to find her converter was also cut.
Officers say that two suspects were caught on the store’s camera during this incident.
According to EPD officials, one suspect was seen driving an older Chevy Impala, while the other drove a Chevy Malibu. Both cars were described as a dark green color.
If anyone knows new information in connection to these two cases, please contact the Evansville Police Department.
