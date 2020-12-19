Brighter Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gloomy skies opened the weekend with high temps in the mid-40s. The airport recorded .04″ of light rain…mainly during the afternoon. Tonight, thick clouds will drop light rain as low temps sink into the mid to upper 30s.
Sunday, cloudy during the morning with patchy drizzle. Skies becoming partly sunny during the afternoon with seasonable temps in the mid-40s. Sunday night, partly cloudy with lows near freezing.
Monday, sunny and breezy as high temps climb into the lower 50s. Dry weather can be expected Christmas Day/Friday. Mostly sunny and cold as high temps only climb into the lower to mid-30s.
