Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker giving Friday COVID briefing

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is giving a coronavirus briefing Friday.
Friday, the state website shows 7,377 new positive cases and 180 additional deaths.
Illinois now has at least 886,805 total positive COVID-19 cases and 15,015 deaths statewide.
The map shows one new death in both Wayne and White Counties.
It shows 29 new cases in Wayne County, 21 new cases in White County, 10 new cases in Wabash County, and three new cases in Edwards County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,199 cases, 38 deaths
- White County - 954 cases, 15 deaths
- Wabash County - 924 cases, 9 deaths
- Edwards County - 341 cases, 5 deaths
