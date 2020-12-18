Traffic Alert: Rolling road block planned Monday on I-69 in Hopkins Co.

Traffic Alert: Rolling road block planned Monday on I-69 in Hopkins Co.
By Jill Lyman | December 18, 2020 at 8:42 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 8:42 AM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A contractor will perform a rolling road block on Monday, Dec. 21, to reconstruct an overhead crossing at mile point 112.2 on I-69 in Hopkins County.

The rolling road block will temporarily impact the following interstate on-ramp locations:

I-69 - mile point 109.1 (Morton’s Gap)

I-69 - mile point 112.1 (Grapevine/Madisonville)

I-69 - mile point 114.1 (Madisonville at KY 70 - Center Street)

Officials say it should last 15 minutes.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.