Retiring court deputy receives special send-off from daughter on last day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After 37 years of service, a retiring law enforcement officer in Vanderburgh County received a big surprise on his last day.
Rick Johnson spent 16 years with the Evansville Police Department, as well as another 21 years as a court deputy for the Vanderburgh County Juvenile Court.
Johnson gave his final goodbye to the department on Friday, but it was to his surprise when he heard his daughter on the radio to wish her father well on his last day.
Johnson said the surprise was a welcome bit of love on an emotional day.
He says he’s grateful for his years on the force, and he’s now going to “take it easy.”
