Renovation upgrades ahead of schedule at Gil Hodges Field in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - An early Christmas gift for Princeton Community High School on Friday.
School officials say the upgrades to Gil Hodges Field will be complete in time for the upcoming baseball season.
North Gibson School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Brian Harmon says “phase one” is almost finished, which includes new infield turf, fencing, backstop and press box.
The superintendent says that school officials have future plans to make improvements to the rest of the facility.
The city of Princeton handed over ownership of the baseball field to the school last spring.
