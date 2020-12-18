Rain Saturday, milder temps early next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds will overspread the Tri-State on Friday night and Saturday. Scattered rain showers will develop by the afternoon and evening as highs climb into the lower 40s. Showers will continue Saturday night and taper off on Sunday morning. Temps will creep into the lower 50s to start next week with mainly clear skies. Another Arctic blast will drop into the region on Wednesday. Rain mixing with or changing to snow will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will plunge into the teens by Christmas morning, and highs will only reach the upper 20s on Christmas Day.