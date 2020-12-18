Parade send off planned for Owensboro Red Devils

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro High School’s football team is hoping to take another state title this weekend, and the community is sending them off in style.
There will be a pep-rally parade Friday at 6:15 p.m.
Schools officials say those wanting to wish the team luck should line up on McCreary Avenue to head into the back parking lot of the high school.
There will be a marked route past the team, who will be lined up to wave at fans.
There are some COVID-19 rules.
Only travel in your car with family, and don’t park, gett out, or pick anyone up during the parade.
The Class 5A state title game is at 2 p.m. Saturdsay at Kroger Field in Lexington.
They’re facing long-time nemesis, Bowling Green.
