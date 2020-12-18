Ohio County Healthcare prepares for vaccine delivery

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE)- Ohio County Healthcare is days away from getting its first shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which was officially authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.
“We have a pretty steady stream of having a few patients in the hospital, pretty much at all times with COVID right now,” Dr. Joshua Skibba, chief medical officer at Ohio County Healthcare said.
In just 10 days, frontline workers in Ohio County could receive much-anticipated relief in the form of a vaccine.
“We are extremely excited about the vaccine,” Skibba said.
He says the hospital plans on receiving the Moderna vaccine instead of Pfizer.
Hospital officials say they are getting Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine because they do not have the freezer capacity.
The Pfizer vaccine is required to be kept at the extremely cold temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit).
While Moderna’s vaccine must also be stored in frozen temperatures, the storage conditions needed to keep vaccine doses stable is only minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), which is nearly equivalent to a regular freezer.
“Moderna can give packages with lower dosing quantities, which make it more convenient for us,” Skibba said. “A smaller system, in a smaller community.”
Frontline healthcare workers will be the first to get vaccinated, including 20 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel in the community.
Skibba says a survey was conducted on all of the hospital’s employees to determine who gets the vaccine first.
“Our chief of risk management and quality is also developing a plan where we can prioritize our employees who are on the very front lines of patient care,” Skibba said.
Once those employees are vaccinated, Skibba says workers who have preexisting conditions or might be more susceptible to the virus will get their dose of Moderna.
“We’ve suffered so much this year through the pandemic, and I really believe that this is some light coming to the end of the tunnel,” Skibba said.
As coronavirus case numbers rise in Ohio County, Skibba encourages people to limit holiday travel and large gatherings.
