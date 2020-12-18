New resource center opening in Webster Co.

SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - A center has opened up to provide much-needed resources to Webster County.
The resource center is located in Sebree, and officials hope this will help get resources such as food, clothes and medical care to those in need.
Officials say the area has a huge need.
The Webster County Superintendent says their schools have a high number of homeless students.
“It’s not that you just do not have a home, but it’s broader than that,” Superintendent Rhonda Calloway said. “It could be that you do not sleep in the same house every night, and so I think identifying the homeless students is crucial.”
The Webster County Resource Center will be open to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.