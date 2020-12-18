6 new local Hoosier COVID deaths reported; 197 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,088 new coronavirus cases and 84 additional deaths Friday.
The total in the Hoosier state now sits at 453,139 confirmed cases and 6,944 total deaths.
The state map shows two new deaths in both Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties. It shows one new death in both Gibson and Dubois Counties.
The map shows there are 197 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 78 new cases in Warrick County, 74 new cases in Dubois County, 18 new cases in Perry County, 23 new cases in Posey County, 19 new cases in Gibson County, 22 new cases in Spencer County, and 12 new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 13,449 cases, 174 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 3,777 cases, 36 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 4,518 cases, 84 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,061 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,642 cases, 24 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,690 cases, 49 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,226 cases, 10 deaths
- Pike Co. - 772 cases, 23 deaths
