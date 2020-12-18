Mostly sunny today, scattered rain possible tomorrow

Warmer weather moves in to start next week. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s Monday and Tuesday, and could even reach the mid 50s on Wednesday, which is more than 10° warmer than average for this time of year! We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday and clear blue skies on Tuesday, but the clouds quickly build back in on Wednesday, and showers are possible Wednesday evening as a cold front approaches the Tri-State.