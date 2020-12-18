Mostly sunny today, scattered rain possible tomorrow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold and frosty start to the day with temperatures in the lower 20s. There may be few areas of light, patchy fog this morning, but the main concern will be the need to defrost your windows if your car is parked outside.
Once the sun rises, any remaining frost or fog will burn off as our temperatures quickly begin to climb out of the 20s and through the 30s, breaking into the low 40s by around lunchtime, and topping out in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Today will be mostly sunny, but a few more clouds will start to build in later this afternoon and evening.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. It won’t be nearly as cold tonight thanks to a light breeze from the south-southeast and the clouds overhead acting as a sort of blanket to trap some of the heat from the day.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A few scattered showers are possible Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. That rain will continue into Saturday night, but it will push off to our east before sunrise on Sunday. This will mainly be light, scattered rain, totally less than a half-inch.
Although the rain will clear before sunrise on Sunday, the clouds will hang around for most of the day before gradually clearing Sunday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
Warmer weather moves in to start next week. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s Monday and Tuesday, and could even reach the mid 50s on Wednesday, which is more than 10° warmer than average for this time of year! We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday and clear blue skies on Tuesday, but the clouds quickly build back in on Wednesday, and showers are possible Wednesday evening as a cold front approaches the Tri-State.
As temperatures drop Wednesday night, that rain will turn into light snow or rain/snow mix, and it is possible we could see a few flurries on Christmas Eve, but our chances for snow accumulation are slim to none, so do not get your hopes up for a white Christmas.
