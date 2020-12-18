Man accused of battery on person with Down syndrome

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested, after police say he beat a 23-year-old man with Down syndrome.
Officers say they were called early Thursday evening and found the victim, who is non verbal, with visible injuries to his face, head, and neck.
They say the marks on his neck looked like the suspect tried to choke him.
Police say they found 43-year-old Shawn Mason at is home on Alvord Lane.
He was charged with Domestic Battery-endangered Adult and Strangulation.
Mason is being held in the Vanderburgh County jail with no bond.
