Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch reflects on 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch was back home in Evansville on Friday, reflecting on the state’s journey through the COVID-19 pandemic and sharing what Hoosiers can look forward to in 2021.
She says perhaps the biggest challenge for Indiana was state agencies having to quickly shift gears to focus on the pandemic.
“For instance,” says Crouch, “the department of agriculture awarded $4 million of CARES Act money to 41 meat processing plants throughout Indiana, including Dewigs up in Haubstadt.”
She emphasized that despite all the hardships the state has faced this year, there are also successes and moments that should bring great pride to Hoosiers.
Despite restrictions on business this year, the state found new ways for state residents to enter the work force.
“Indiana has created 28-thousand new jobs this year,” says Crouch.
She says even on the darkest days, it was Hoosiers helping Hoosiers that carried the state through.
”We, as a state, and we, as a people,” says Crouch, “are about taking care of each other, and so we have done that throughout this pandemic. We have not always relied on government to take care of us. We figured out how to take care of each other.”
Helping one another is something the lieutenant governor says is simply “Hoosier Hospitality.”
“I think we have a lot to be proud of,” says Crouch. “We’ve been challenged a lot, and we’ve learned a lot, but through it all, we’ve taken care of each other.”
Crouch says a main focus for her next year will be assisting state residents struggling with mental health.
She says there is plenty for Hoosiers to look forward to in the new year, including a focus on education, health care and strengthening the state’s economy.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.